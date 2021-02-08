Kanepi and Kontaveit to start Australian Open on Tuesday morning ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Anett Kontaveit (left) and Kaia Kanepi. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Sports

The first tennis Grand Slam tournament of the season - the Australian Open - is set to begin on Monday night Estonian time with Estonians Anett Kontaveit (WTA 22nd) and Kaia Kanepi (WTA 65th) in action on the opening day.

Estonian top player Anett Kontaveit is placed 21st for the tournament and drew Belarusian player Aliaksandra Sasnovich as her first round match-up. The match will be the third match of the third court, estimated to begin between 5-6 a.m. Estonian time on Tuesday.

Kontaveit and Sasnovich have faced off on nine prior occasions with the Belarusian holding a 5:4 record. Their latest meeting was in Madrid in 2019, where Kontaveit took a dominating 6:0 opening set, but dropped the next two sets to eventually lose the match. Sasnovich also knocked Kontaveit out of last year's Austarlian Open in straight sets.

"She has not been a comfortable opponent for me, I must have played her a hundred times. [The draw] could have gone worse, could have gone better. It is not a simple draw, but I must take it one game at a time," Kontaveit said ahead of the match.

Kaia Kanepi (WTA 65th) will face off against Latvian player Anastasija Sevastova (WTA 53rd), with the match-up between Baltic players scheduled as the second match on Court 8, likely to begin somewhere around 3-4 a.m. Estonian time on Tuesday.

The two have faced off in official competition twice and Kanepi has been victorious on both occasions, their last match however coming in 2011. An exhibition tournament in Tallinn last summer ende with Kanepi taking a three-set victory.

"I have just played here some time ago, a tough match. She is uncomfortable," Kanepi admitted.

Both Estonian top women tennis players have enjoyed success in the lead-up to the opening Grand Slam of the year with Kanepi reaching the final in the Gippsland Trophy, where her 14-match win streak was snapped by world 20-ranked Elise Mertens.

Kontaveit reached the final of the Grampians Trophy, a tournament organized specifically for players isolating in their hotel rooms after a positive case of COVID-19 was discovered on the plane Kontaveit and many other players arrived in Australia on. The final however was not played due to there being a time crunch with matches having already been delayed on Thursday.

The Australian Open is set to run from February 8-21.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:46

Hanno Pevkur, Helir-Valdor Seeder elected Riigikogu deputy speakers

16:40

Kanepi and Kontaveit to start Australian Open on Tuesday morning

16:36

Isamaa tables bill making COVID-19 testing legal requirement for arrivals

15:57

Eight Riigikogu committees have elected new leadership

15:17

Tallinn asks government for Maarjamäe memorial real estate plots

14:52

Mayor of Narva steps down from SDE board

14:28

Swedish court acquits MS Estonia documentary makers

14:26

Just Transition Fund's €340 million will go to Ida-Viru County

13:52

Border guard using skis to get around in snowy conditions

13:26

Former suspect in PERH chief doctor attack: I had alibi

12:50

Laagna tee fatal accident driver partly admits guilt

12:24

University of Tartu study: Wastewater COVID-19 traces reach record high

11:56

Reform Party mayoral candidate: Center likely to retain power in Tallinn

11:21

Kanepi jumps 29 places in world rankings after hot streak

10:57

Study: Majority of COVID-19 patients had antibodies eight months later

10:48

Health Board: 339 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, five deaths

10:38

Swedish court to announce decision on MS Estonia gravesite peace case

10:29

1247 information line seeks more volunteers

09:35

Narva's greatest budgetary challenges to come in education

09:30

Portal: EU hits out at UK higher visa fees for Estonian citizens

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: