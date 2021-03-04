Anett Kontaveit lost to world number 10 Petra Kvitova at the WTA tournament in Doha, Qatar, in three sets, 6:3, 3:6, 6:2.

In the first set, the Estonian was broken immediately, soon being 2:0 down. With another broken serve, she was soon behind 5:1 to the Czech. Two games later, things were 5:3 after it was Kontaveit's turn to break, only for Kvitova to return the favor, taking the set 6:3.

In set two, Kontaveit started of strongly, going on to break her opponent's serve twice and, in a mirror image of the opening set, get to 5:2, have her service broken, and then do same to win the set with the same scoreline as she had lost the first.

In the decider, Kontaveit failed to convert three game balls in the opening game, going on to lose that and the next two games, having had her service broken twice. While the Estonian broke twice, with things soon being at 5:2, this did not happen again, and Kvitova, who now meets Jessica Pegula (U.S.) in the semi-finals at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha, wrapped up the set 6:2 and thus the encounter.

The entire encounter lasted a little under two hours.

Kontaveit will next be in action in the Dubai tournament next week.

Before the match

Kontaveit had taken two dominant victories in Doha so far, spending less than two hours on the court, winning in straight sets over recent Aussie Open finalist Jennifer Brady (WTA 13rd) and former world top player Angelique Kerber (WTA 26th).

The tournament fourth-ranked Kvitova passed through the opening round of the tournament on a bye and defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinals to face the Estonian.

The 25-year old Kontaveit and the 31-year old Kvitova have faced off a total six times before with the Czech player taking four of the head-to-head. They have played on hard courts on three occasions with Kontaveit taking the recent such match in 2019.

The winner of Kontaveit-Kvitova will face the winner of Thursday's match between Karolina Pliskova and Jennifer Pegula.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!