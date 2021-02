Estonia's Kontaveit defeated in third round of Australian Open

Estonia's top ranked tennis player Anett Kontaveit, WTA No 22, lost to American player Shelby Rogers, WTA No 57, 4-6, 3-6 in the third round of the Australian Open on Saturday.

In the second round, Kontaveit had defeated British player Heather Watson, WTA No 60, 6-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Kanepi defeated in third round

Estonian tennis player Kaia Kanepi, WTA No 65, lost to Croatian 28th seed Donna Vekic, WTA No 33, 7-5, 6-7 (2), 4-6 in the third round of the Australian Open on Saturday.

In the second round, Kanepi had defeated American player and reigning champion Sofia Kenin, WTA No 4, 6-3, 6-2.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!