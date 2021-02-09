Kanepi through to Australian Open round two ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Kaia Kanepi. Source: (Siim Semiskar/ERR Sport)
News

A resurgent Kaia Kanepi is through to round two of the Australian Open in Melbourne, after beating Anastasija Sevastova, from next door in Latvia, in straight sets, 6.3, 6:1, setting herself up with a second round encounter with world number four Sofia Kenin.

Kanepi, now ranked 65th in the world and very much on form after reaching the final of Australian Open warm-up tournament the Gippsland Trophy, also in Melbourne, last week, broke her opponent's serve twice in a row in the opening game of the encounter, and was soon 4:1 up in less than 15 minutes, ERR's sports portal reports.

Sevastova, 53rd in the WTA rankings, pulled back two games in a row, but the Estonian broke her service again and went on to wrap up the set in 28 minutes.

Sevastova had no answer to a hail of Kanepi shots as the latter raced to 5:0. While the Latvian held her serve in game six, making it 5:1, Kanepi took the final game and thus set and match.

The whole encounter lasted 59 minutes.

Kanepi was successful on 76 percent of her first serves and pulled off 18 aces compared with 48 percent and seven respectively for her opponent.

Kanepi, 35 from Haapsalu, faces Sofia Kenin (U.S.) in round two. Kenin defeated local player Maddison Anglis 7:5, 6:4 in her opening match on the hard courts at Melbourne Park, which lasted around 90 minutes.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:36

Portal: EU hits out at UK higher visa fees for Estonian citizens Updated

10:23

Kanepi through to Australian Open round two

09:50

Coronavirus round-up: February 1-7

09:34

Foreign tourists spent €1 billion euros less in Estonia in 2020

09:02

Cold snap brings nighttime temperatures as low as -25C

08:28

Number of COVID-19 patients in hospital will not fall any time soon

08.02

AK: How are Tallinn and Tartu dealing with snow removal? Updated

08.02

AK: Clarity needed on how aware sports sponsors are of their funds' use

08.02

Environmental Investment Center calls for purchase of new electric buses

08.02

Ministry regional work in central Estonia back after COVID-19 cancellation

08.02

Põlva Hospital patient contracts COVID-19

08.02

Hanno Pevkur, Helir-Valdor Seeder elected Riigikogu deputy speakers

08.02

Kanepi and Kontaveit to start Australian Open on Tuesday morning

08.02

Isamaa tables bill making COVID-19 testing legal requirement for arrivals

08.02

Eight Riigikogu committees have elected new leadership

08.02

Tallinn asks government for Maarjamäe memorial real estate plots

08.02

Mayor of Narva steps down from SDE board

08.02

Swedish court acquits MS Estonia documentary makers

08.02

Just Transition Fund's €340 million will go to Ida-Viru County

08.02

Border guard using skis to get around in snowy conditions

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: