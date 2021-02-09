Kanepi through to Australian Open round two

A resurgent Kaia Kanepi is through to round two of the Australian Open in Melbourne, after beating Anastasija Sevastova, from next door in Latvia, in straight sets, 6.3, 6:1, setting herself up with a second round encounter with world number four Sofia Kenin.

Kanepi, now ranked 65th in the world and very much on form after reaching the final of Australian Open warm-up tournament the Gippsland Trophy, also in Melbourne, last week, broke her opponent's serve twice in a row in the opening game of the encounter, and was soon 4:1 up in less than 15 minutes, ERR's sports portal reports.

Sevastova, 53rd in the WTA rankings, pulled back two games in a row, but the Estonian broke her service again and went on to wrap up the set in 28 minutes.

Sevastova had no answer to a hail of Kanepi shots as the latter raced to 5:0. While the Latvian held her serve in game six, making it 5:1, Kanepi took the final game and thus set and match.

The whole encounter lasted 59 minutes.

Kanepi was successful on 76 percent of her first serves and pulled off 18 aces compared with 48 percent and seven respectively for her opponent.

Kanepi, 35 from Haapsalu, faces Sofia Kenin (U.S.) in round two. Kenin defeated local player Maddison Anglis 7:5, 6:4 in her opening match on the hard courts at Melbourne Park, which lasted around 90 minutes.

