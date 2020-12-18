Estonia's all-time best male tennis player Jürgen Zopp retires

While not a major force in the world, Jürgen Zopp can be considered as the best Estonian male tennis player to ever play. The 32-year old has decided to conclude a succesful career after multiple titles.

"I began competing full-time after finishing high school at 19 years old. I have done that for 13 years now. It demands and I think it is human to tire of it eventually," Zopp told daily Eesti Päevaleht (link in Estonian).

"I do not have the freshness necessary to climb upwards. I did a lot. Reached the top-100 at 24 years old, noone in Estonia believed that could ever happen. A back injury came at the worst time, followed by another climb into the top 100 and finally the third round of the French Open. There is a lot of positives to take from my career!" Zopp said.

Zopp finishes his career with 3 titles from the Challenger Tour and 15 from the ITF circuit. His highest career singles' ranking was 71 in 2012 and his career winnings exceed $1,100,000.

While all victories go down as victories, Zopp defeated two world top-15 players in his career - beating then 14-ranked Jack Sock in the opening round of the French Open in 2018. Zopp had something against world 14-ranked players, as hea also won against Italian player Fabio Fognini, who took over for Sock as the world 14-rank that same year.

--

