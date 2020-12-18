Estonia's all-time best male tennis player Jürgen Zopp retires ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Jürgen Zopp.
Jürgen Zopp. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

While not a major force in the world, Jürgen Zopp can be considered as the best Estonian male tennis player to ever play. The 32-year old has decided to conclude a succesful career after multiple titles.

"I began competing full-time after finishing high school at 19 years old. I have done that for 13 years now. It demands and I think it is human to tire of it eventually," Zopp told daily Eesti Päevaleht (link in Estonian).

"I do not have the freshness necessary to climb upwards. I did a lot. Reached the top-100 at 24 years old, noone in Estonia believed that could ever happen. A back injury came at the worst time, followed by another climb into the top 100 and finally the third round of the French Open. There is a lot of positives to take from my career!" Zopp said.

Zopp finishes his career with 3 titles from the Challenger Tour and 15 from the ITF circuit. His highest career singles' ranking was 71 in 2012 and his career winnings exceed $1,100,000.

While all victories go down as victories, Zopp defeated two world top-15 players in his career - beating then 14-ranked Jack Sock in the opening round of the French Open in 2018. Zopp had something against world 14-ranked players, as hea also won against Italian player Fabio Fognini, who took over for Sock as the world 14-rank that same year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:09

Tallinn to temporarily suspend subscription to PBK's Russian programs

17:42

Lithuania's average wage rises above Estonia's

17:12

Tanel Kangert and Janika Lõiv chosen as cyclists of the year

16:43

Harju County local municipalities want to get a part of speeding fines

16:09

Environment minister: Dismissed forestry committee not compromise-oriented

15:52

Safety authorities: M/S Estonia ferry sinking needs further investigation

15:42

Meteorologist: We'll have to celebrate Christmas without snow

15:16

From the casino to the tax and customs board: New director revealed

14:48

Tallinn and Tartu city councils endorse budgets for 2021

14:14

Number of elderly coronavirus patients in hospitals has risen

14:05

Narva Hospital's head of intensive care department dies from coronavirus Updated

13:43

First influenza case of winter season registered in Estonia

13:26

Health Board: 654 new coronavirus cases, four deaths Updated

13:19

Estonia's all-time best male tennis player Jürgen Zopp retires

12:47

Defense Forces' new Rahe automatic rifle to make debut in Mali

12:14

Lasnamäe's coronavirus rate comes from high population density

11:42

41 percent of accidents take place in parking lots

10:42

Physician: No reason to go looking for COVID-19 vaccines on the internet

10:15

Draft law would bar ministers from working in same field for one year

09:38

SVT: Estonia, Finland and Sweden support new M/S Estonia dives

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: