Anett Kontaveit through to second round in doubles' in Abu Dhabi

Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit, along with her partner Darja Kasatkina, is through to the second round of the WTA 500 doubles' tournament held in Abu Dhabi.

The Estonian-Russian pair defeated Belarusians Lidziya Marozava and Aliaksandra Sasnovich 2:1 [6:7 (8), 7:6 (4), 10:5].

After dropping the first set, Kontaveit and Kasatkina also fell to a 2:5 deficit in the second, but then won three games straight to tie the set before taking the tie-break 7:4. The pair continued their good streak in the deciding set, breaking the opponents' serve and taking a 2:0 lead. While they lost a point on their own serve, a strong push in the end took Kontaveit and Kasatkina to the second round after a total of two hours and one minute.

The Estonian-Russian pair will meet the winner of Hayley Carter / Luisa Stefan against Elena Rybakina / Yaroslava Shvedova

Kontaveit is out of the tournament's singles' competition after taking a straight set loss to Veronika Kudermetova on Wednesday.

--

