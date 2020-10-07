news

Kalev/Cramo game off after earlier opponents' players contract COVID-19 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Monday's Kalev/Cramo (in blue) game with Khimki last Monday.
Monday's Kalev/Cramo (in blue) game with Khimki last Monday. Source: VTB Ühisliiga
News

Thursday's domestic basketball cup game between Kalev/Cramo and the University of Tartu has been canceled due to fears that players may have contracted the coronavirus.

The Estonian Basketball Association (Eesti Korvpalliliit) called the match off after Kalev/Cramo's international VTB United League fixture with Russian team Khimki in Moscow Monday was followed by three more Khimki players testing positive for COVID-19.

The basketball association says that due to the viruses' latency period, Kalev/Cramo players must remain in quarantine while both the results of an initial test, due Thursday, and those of a second test yet to be taken, have been received.

Khimki had already lost several players ahead of their game with Kalev/Cramo, and three more tested positive on Tuesday.

Khimki, in the event, won the encounter 94:72.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:20

Health Board: 56 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

14:11

Health board: 'Teachers, please do not go to school with symptoms'

13:53

Estonia recalls ambassador to Belarus for consultations

13:38

Kalev/Cramo game off after earlier opponents' players contract COVID-19

13:12

Gallery: Estonian World War Two espionage movie 'O2' premieres

12:11

Arrivals in Latvia must complete electronic coronavirus form from Monday

11:40

Eesti Energia merges mines, electricity generation into one company

11:09

Teachers' union threatens strike over four-year pay freeze

10:58

Lanno: Mask-wearing in indoor public places should be norm

10:38

Research: COVID-19 spreading undetected, outside main outbreaks

10:11

Riigikogu members test remote working technology

09:48

Statistics: Motor fuel, food had biggest impact on consumer price index

09:11

Ratings: Opposition support exceeds coalition for first time since February

08:46

Woman detained on suspicion of spying

08:12

Justice chancellor: Ministry messed up flight restriction changes

06.10

Marju Himma: R&D funding hike could end up benefiting politicians the most

06.10

Law change to stop personal legal information remaining open data

06.10

Auditor general: Was the coronavirus crisis too mild to inspire lessons?

06.10

ERR Jupiter app now available

06.10

Rannap: I have tried to bring together pop and classical music all my life

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: