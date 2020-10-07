Kalev/Cramo game off after earlier opponents' players contract COVID-19

Thursday's domestic basketball cup game between Kalev/Cramo and the University of Tartu has been canceled due to fears that players may have contracted the coronavirus.

The Estonian Basketball Association (Eesti Korvpalliliit) called the match off after Kalev/Cramo's international VTB United League fixture with Russian team Khimki in Moscow Monday was followed by three more Khimki players testing positive for COVID-19.

The basketball association says that due to the viruses' latency period, Kalev/Cramo players must remain in quarantine while both the results of an initial test, due Thursday, and those of a second test yet to be taken, have been received.

Khimki had already lost several players ahead of their game with Kalev/Cramo, and three more tested positive on Tuesday.

Khimki, in the event, won the encounter 94:72.

--

