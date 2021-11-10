Kriisa's 17 points helps Arizona to easy win, Asi also victorious

Estonian national team basketball players Kerr Kriisa and Anna Gret Asi were in action for their Arizona Wildcats with the college's men's and women's teams both claiming victory.

Kriisa was excellent in the season opener, in which Arizona defeated Northern Arizona 81:52.

The Estonian point guard scored 17 points in 29 minutes, going 4/10 from deep. He also provided five assists, grabbed two rebounds, got two steals and did not commit a single turnover. Lithuanian forward Azoulas Tubelis had 13 points.

Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd praise the Estonian post-game, saying Kriisa can become one of the best point guards in the NCAA. "I thought Kerr was great, I have been steadfast in my belief in him and think he is going to have a great year. I think he is going to be one of the better point guards in college basketball," the first-year head coach Lloyd said.

"He really gets us going and on top of all the good things he does on offense - I think there is still room for him to grow - I think he is a really good defender. I love having him out there and I feel good every second he is out on the floor," the head coach added.

Estonian women's national basketball team point guard Anna Gret Asi was also in action for the Arizona Wildcats in the team's 87:44 victory over California State University.

Asi had five points, hitting once from deep and going 1/3 from two. She also had two assists, all in 12 minutes.

Arizona's next games will be on November 12. Kriisa and the men's team will host the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Asi and the women's squad will visit Louisville.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

