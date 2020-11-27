Weather: Sleet and snow heading into the weekend

The weather in Estonia at the end of the week will be chilly with some snow in places, but mostly pretty cloudy.

Friday morning sees sleet and snow in the eastern half of the country, and it will be cloudy across the whole country. The temperatures even in the morning are hovering slightly above zero, particularly in the west.

Morning weather. Source: ERR

These conditions will continue during the day, though with the sleet often giving way to rain. The sun will make occasional appearances in the west and over the islands, but it will remain gray everywhere else.

Daytime weather. Source: ERR

A north and northwesterly wind of 5-12 m/s will rise to gusts of around 17 m/s on the west coast, but nationwide the temperatures will be in the pluses, from 1C in the southeast, 2C in the northeast and center, and 3-4C in Tallinn, in the west and on the islands.

Weekend weather. Source: ERR

Heading into the weekend, a high pressure area hovering over the country will build up further, which will see the snow gradually thin out but temperatures fall slightly below zero during the day, at least on Sunday, and a few degrees below overnight. Early on in the week this will remain the same, but it is set to warm up slightly mid-week.



