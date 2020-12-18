Meteorologist: We'll have to celebrate Christmas without snow ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Meterologist Jüri Kamenik told ETV's morning show "Terevisioon" on Friday that temperatures will remain above zero during Christmas and there is not much hope for snow during the holidays.

"Generally, it is going to be more like late-fall than winter. When yesterday (Thursday - ed.), it seemed that perhaps it will get cold by the 24th and perhaps there will be some snow, that decrease in temperatures has been pushed back another two days. Perhaps the last Christmas holiday (December 26 - ed.) will look something like winter but temperatures on December 23-25 will be positive and the weather will likely be overcast and not reminiscent of winter," Kamenik said.

The only hope for snow is in the highlands, which Estonia does not have quite many of. "Who wants even a bit of that winter feel should drive to Pandivere or Haanja. Most places in Estonia will have black or green Christmas'," Kamenik said.

At the same time, he expressed hope that there could be snow for New Year's Eve. "The change of year could be more harsh and there could be some snow. So if there is none during Christmas, maybe there will be some on New Year's Eve," the meterologist noted.

Kamenik also said that this winter will look a lot like last year's: "Winter is still warm. Not as extreme as last year, which had record temperatures, storms, rain, positive temperatures, only three days of snow at the end of February... This winter will be a little chillier, we will see more snow but as for many weeks of -10C or -5C - that is unlikely," he said.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

