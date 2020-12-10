Ida-Viru County man concocts skating/ice swim combination ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Cold water swimmers at Rääkijärv, Ida-Viru County.
Cold water swimmers at Rääkijärv, Ida-Viru County. Source: Tanel Leisalu
Readers in Estonia may have found it hard recently to go a single day without seeing the latest social media post featuring photos of someone ice swimming, after sub-zero temperatures have lingered for several days.

One man in Ida-Viru County has taken things to another level, incorporating skating into his routine, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Wednesday night.

Tanel Leisalu took an ice skate, which turned into a dip, on the semi-frozen Rääkjärvi lake, just outside Kohtla-Järve, Ida-Viru county.

A video clip (in Estonian) of the wet-suited or otherwise-clothed Leisalu performing his short but bracing feat is below.

Aficionados of ice swimming or cold water swimming often claim that it carries with it health benefits. A dip in cold water is particularly common during winter sauna sessions.

Southern, central and eastern Estonia has been getting the lowest temperatures in recent days, down to -9C in places at night though with clear skies, and only rising a few degrees above that during the day. Similar temperature values have now reached Tallinn, with western Estonia and the islands slightly warmer, while at the same time being the only region to get any snow at present.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

