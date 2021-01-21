Gallery: Orthodox followers swim in Narva River to celebrate Theophany ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

According to the Russian Orthodox calendar, January 19 is the day of the baptism of Jesus Christ, which Orthodox followers celebrate by dipping themselves into water three times.

Although the traditional water consecration event was not held this year, there were still a few people who decided to take a swim in Narva River.

The custom is not an official one, but instead a tradition that has developed over time. Higher officials of the Russian Orthodox Church have criticised the custom, pointing to the inherent health risks of swimming in January.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

