Gallery: Snow cover finally reaches Tallinn

Snow cover reached the Estonian capital overnight Saturday to Sunday, bringing small groups of people out, with some sledging going on at the Song Festival Grounds.

Southeastern Estonia had already seen snow over the Christmas break, with snow depths there and in the northeast of the country as deep as 18-22 cm.

While depths in the capital are only in single figures, much of the country has snow cover now, the exceptions reportedly being the western islands and much of Pärnu County.

--

