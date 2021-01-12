Dozens of broken sleds abandoned at Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
A container has been installed at Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds to collect dozens of broken sleds that were abandoned over the weekend.
While many Tallinners enjoyed the snow at the park on Saturday and Sunday, they did not take their broken sleds home with them preferring to leave them on the slopes.
On Tuesday, they were collected and put in the waste container.
--
Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!
Editor: Helen Wright
Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.