Estonian Weather Service issues level two warning

The Estonian Weather Service (Riigi Ilmateenistus) issued a level two warning on Monday afternoon forecasting heavy snowfall, snowstorms and strong winds.

Overnight, snow will fall across the country and there will be sleet in the west and snowstorms. Wind speeds will increase up to 25 m/s on the coast and across the western islands.

During Tuesday daytime, snow and snowstorms will continue and the wind will weaken in the evening.

Snow depth will rise 10-15cm and in Eastern Estonia approximately 5cm during the night and the day.

The weather will worsen driving conditions.

The weather service has published additional information for affected regions, which is published below.

Lake Peipus

January 11 southeast wind 8, in gusts up to 12 m/s.

Northern Baltic Sea

January 11 in afternoon southeast, south wind increasing 13-18, in gusts up to 25 m/s.

Eastern Gulf of Finland

January 11 in late evening increasing southeast, south wind 15, in gusts up to 22 m/s.

Moonsund

January 11 in late evening increasing southeast, south wind 15, in gusts up to 22 m/s.

Northern Gulf of Riga

January 11 in late evening increasing southeast, south wind 15, in gusts up to 22 m/s.

Western Gulf of Finland

January 11 in late evening increasing southeast, south wind 15, in gusts 22, at night up to 24 m/s.

A level two warning means the weather is dangerous and that unusual meteorological phenomena have been forecast. People should be vigilant and keep regularly informed about the weather forecast. They should also be aware of the risks that might be unavoidable and follow any advice given by authorities.

A level two warning was issued on January 11, 2020. Source: Estonian Weather Service.

Rescue Board issues safety advice

The Rescue Board (Päästeamet) is urging people to be cautious when driving and to prepare for possible power and water outages.

The board said people should make sure they have drinking water, food, batteries and firewood. To prepare for a power cut make sure cell phone and battery banks are charged and that cars have been refueled.

Do not go outside during a storm, if possible.

If you do, keep the weather in mind and remember the wind will make the temperature drop, so wear more clothes. Avoid moving under trees as branches may break in strong winds.

Try and avoid driving on side roads and make sure you have a charged cell phone and battery bank, a snow shovel, warm clothes and a hot drink.

Report power outages on the Elektrilevi fault telephone line 1343 and notify the alarm center on the 112 telephone number about dropped lines.

In the event of personal injury or imminent danger, call the emergency number 112. For additional information, call 1247.

