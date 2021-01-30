Police issue traffic warning following heavy overnight snowfall ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Morning after a heavy snowfall. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Reet Sepp
The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has issued a traffic warning via social media following overnight snows nationwide which are continuing into Saturday.

The PPA said: "The winter road conditions are difficult. According to forecasts, the weather will be cloudy today. Snow is expected all day; in northwestern and western Estonia it will also be also windy. Both air and road surface temperatures will remain below zero."

ETV's own weather forecast Friday said the same, with morning temperatures from -4 to -2C and a north(wester)ly wind of 5-9 m/s, in coastal gusts up to 18 m/s on the islands.

Weather on Saturday morning. Source: ERR

Snow will continue through the day, with winds arcing more to the west but not dropping in speed, other than in northeast Estonia where winds will be moderate and sporadic.

Temperatures during the day will remain -4 to -1C.

Daytime weather on Saturday. Source: ERR

The Transport Board's (Transpordiamet) traffic control center says that caution should be exercised when driving and in particular when passing road maintenance vehicles and machinery at work, since that can mean the road ahead has not yet been cleared, gritted etc.

Four-day weather forecast. Source: ERR

Looking ahead through the weekend and early next week, the snow and cloud will continue, with temperatures fairly constant, though minimum temperatures dipping to as low as -8C on average.

-- 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

