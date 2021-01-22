Coronavirus and mild winter decreased number of traffic accidents ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

An accident on the Kanama viaduct in Harju County.
An accident on the Kanama viaduct in Harju County. Source: Rauno Korju/ERR
According to data from the Estonian Motor Insurance Bureau (LKF), there were 29,700 motor insurance cases in Estonia in 2020, 6,400 less than the year prior. The average annual insurance payment was €114, dropping from €133 the year before.

Mart Jesse, head of the LKF, said the reduced traffic frequency stemming from the coronavirus and the mild weather conditions to end the year contributed to the decrease in accidents.

"Due to a reduced number of traffic accidents, the average price of traffic insurance in Estonia went from €133 to €114 in one year. While the number of accidents in Estonia dereased by 16 percent, the number of accidents in foreign countries went down by 30 percent. The latter due to the fact that travel went down considerably during the pandemic," Jesse said.

He noted that while the total number of accidents decreased, the rate of accidents with serious injuries increased. "The number of injuries resulting in personal injuries decreased minimally and the number of road deaths increased instead," Jesse said.

In 2020, there were 1,364 accidents causing injuries, 60 people died in traffic. In 2019, those numbers were 1,415 and 53, respectively.

In 2020, there were 29,700 motor insurance cases, with 27,400 of them happening in Estonia and 2,300 cases were caused by vehicles registered in Estonia in other countries. The average cost of damages was €1,920.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

