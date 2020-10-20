Pair charged with causing Laagna tee fatal accident to appear in court

news

Scene of the fatal accident on Laagna tee last June.
Scene of the fatal accident on Laagna tee last June. Source: ERR
Two men who caused a multiple fatal accident in Tallinn in June are to appear in court.

Twenty-year-old Isa Khalilov and Vjatšeslav Kalašnikov, 29, are charged with death by dangerous driving after the accident on June 20 on Laagna tee, in the residential district of Lasnamäe led to the deaths of two people, with six more being injured.

As per standard Estonian legal procedure, the prosecutor's office is sending the case to the first-tier county court, with the men charged under the section of the Penal Code concerning traffic violations resulting the deaths of two or more people.

Initial preliminary hearings will start next month. 

The prosecutor's office says that the two men acted together in driving at speed, egging each other on to drive faster, and culminating in Khalilov's car hitting other drivers on Laagna tee resulting in the accident.

After losing control of his vehicle, Khalilov caused a four-car pile-up, with the vehicles striking and killing a 61-year-old woman pedestrian who had been standing at a nearby bus stop. The driver of one of the other vehicles involved in the collision died in hospital the next day. 

If found guilty, the men may face jail time of between three ad 12 years. Isa Khalilov's lawyer is seeking a reclassification of the prosecutor's office charge, ERR's Russian-language portal reports. 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

