Driver in deadly Laagna tee crash released early from prison

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) will revoke the residence permit of an Azerbaijani citizen who caused the deaths of three people in a car accident in Tallinn after he was released early from prison.

In June 2020, Isa Khalilov raced a BMW X5 down Laagna tee against a friend, Vjatšeslav Kalašnikov, driving a Chevrolet Camaro. He reached speeds of up to 200 kilometers per hour on the road through Estonia's biggest residential district, Lasnamäe.

Near the Mustakivi bridge, Khalilov crashed into a car ahead of him, causing a chain-reaction collision in which two vehicles were thrown into a bus shelter where two people were standing.

Two people died in the accident and four others were injured. One of the injured later died from their injuries a year after the crash.

Khalilov was sentenced to 8 years in prison with a release date of 2030.

He was released from prison on probation earlier this week after the Supreme Court declined to hear the prosecutor's appeal to keep him in detention.

No deportation

However, despite his early release from prison, Khalilov will not be deported in the near future.

"We have begun proceedings to revoke Isa Khalilov's residence permit due to a threat to public order," said Rainis Sinikas, head of the Border and Migration Supervision Bureau at the PPA's North Prefecture.

"As the proceedings are ongoing, we cannot comment in detail on the procedural steps. Initiating the process does not necessarily mean it will end with the revocation of the residence permit," he told ERR.

"In the event the residence permit is revoked, Khalilov cannot be immediately deported, as he has a legal basis to remain in the country under a court ruling," Sinikas added.

Khalilov will remain on probation until June 21, 2030. The court ruled that he must not commit any more crimes during that time, or he will have to serve his whole sentence in prison.

Additionally, Khalilov will be subject to two years of behavioral supervision. During that time, he must regularly meet with a probation officer, refrain from consuming alcohol or drugs, continue his secondary education, avoid contact with convicted criminals outside his immediate family, complete a traffic safety program, and wear a monitoring device for one year.

Prosecutor's Office against early release

The Prosecutor's Office did not support Khalilov's early release. For example, it noted that Azerbaijani is his native language, and although he passed the Estonian B1 language exam in prison, he failed the B2 exam.

"Lack of Estonian language skills combined with foreign citizenship indicates a weak connection to the Estonian state. This calls into question the successful progress of probation," the Prosecutor's Office stated.

The prosecution also pointed out that Khalilov has not acquired a profession, which makes it more difficult for him to find employment.

The Prosecutor's Office further argued that the obligations accompanying early release could affect a future decision on issuing Khalilov's residence permit. In other words, making deportation impossible.

Khalilov's defense attorney justified his release, among other things, by noting that although Khalilov had previously been punished for driving without a license— a license he never possessed — and for drug possession and assault, he had never been criminally convicted for speeding.

The defense also emphasized that Khalilov had not committed any disciplinary violations in prison.

The district court ruled that relying solely on the severity of the crime, the victims' sense of justice, and general prevention considerations is not sufficient grounds to deny conditional early release.

According to the district court, after serving five years, the risk of reoffending is not so high that it cannot be mitigated.

The court noted that Khalilov completed the 10th and 11th grades while incarcerated, learned the state language, and worked as a cleaner in prison. He planned to work in a restaurant as a cook or cleaner and to repay the insurance company approximately €120,000 in damages.

In its ruling, the district court noted that, according to a probation officer's assessment, Khalilov understands the consequences of his actions, fully admits guilt, and expresses deep remorse.

At the county court hearing, Khalilov stated, according to the district court's ruling, that he had been speeding because he was irresponsible, foolish, and young. He said he was guilty and that he regretted it. Khalilov also said he had been in shock after the incident.

From this, the court concluded that Khalilov did not display an arrogant attitude toward his actions.

The court also pointed out that Khalilov was 20 at the time of the offense. "Considering Khalilov's age and the punishment served, there is reason to believe he has learned from his youthful mistakes, is less susceptible to outside influence, and is ready to continue life in a law-abiding manner," the court stated.

