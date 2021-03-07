Four people injured as bus goes off the road near Rakvere ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

An ambulance. Source: Vladislava Snurnikova/ERR
A bus from Narva to Tallinn drove off the road and into a ditch near Rakvere on Saturday. Four passengers were injured.

A Narva-Tallinn coach went off the road and into a ditch near Rakvere on Saturday. The Alarm Center got a call at 8.14 p.m. on Saturday according to which a Scania Touring coach had fallen into a ditch on the 6th kilometer of the Rakvere-Haljala highway making it impossible for passengers to get out.

Rescue workers helped the 17 passengers and the driver to escape through the bus's windshield. Four people were injured in the crash, with the driver and two passengers taken to Rakvere Hospital. Twelve passengers continued toward Tallinn on a replacement coach, while three left on their own.

Tauno Vettik, head of field operations for the Rakvere Police Station, said that the accident happened when the driver lost control over the vehicle due to strong wind and slippery road surface.

"Road conditions are quite difficult again. This means that drivers need to be very careful, drive slower and maintain a greater distance to the vehicle in front," he added.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

