Road accident total figures fall, though fatalities rise

2020 saw 1,365 road accidents take place, in which 60 people died and 1,574 were injured. Compared with 2019, there were fewer accidents and numbers of injured, but the number of deaths increased by seven.

There were 528 accidents involving one vehicle, which is 42 percent more than in 2019.

The number of accidents with two vehicles decreased by just over 100 to 464 accidents, in which 24 died and 604 were injured.

283 accidents involved pedestrians, which is 27 accidents fewer than in 2019, with 13 deaths and 288 injuries. The number of road fatalities (including falls on public transport, accidents involving animals and non-specified accidents) decreased by 45 percent.

In total, 1,365 accidents took place in 2020 in which 1,574 were injured and 60 died. Compared with 2019, there were 50 fewer accidents and 166 fewer people were injured, but the accidents were more severe, hence why seven more people died.

Of all accidents, on 132 cases, the driver was under alcohol's influence.

Accidents involving a drunk driver killed 12 and injured 153 people, forming 12.3 percent of all road fatalities throughout the year.

In 2020, cyclists was involved in traffic accidents 340 times, qnd four cyclists were killed. Slightly more than half (55 percent) of accidents involving cyclists were collisions with other vehicles, more than a third (37 percent) were accidents involving one vehicle or solely a bicycle.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

