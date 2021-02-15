Narva child dies in suspected apartment carbon monoxide poisoning

A 12-year-old child has died in the eastern Estonian town of Narva after a suspected case of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The rescue center (Häirekeskus) responded to an emergency call Saturday morning, and first responders using sensors found that the bathroom where the child's body was located gave a high level of carbon monoxide.

The precise cause of death has yet to be determined and will follow a forensic examination, ERR reports. Evidence points towards a possible gas leak.

Andreas Kliimant, chief operating officer at the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) eastern prefecture said: "Police, experts and rescue workers were on the scene. On behalf of all these authorities, I extend my deepest condolences to the parents and relatives of the deceased minor."

A criminal investigation has been opened, Kliimant added, under the direction of the Viru District prosecutor's office. Criminal proceedings relating to negligence have been initiated, he added.

Carbon monoxide sensors have been mandatory in all dwelling-places where a gas appliance connected to a chimney is located, and from next year, sensors will be mandatory in all buildings with solid fuel stoves or fireplaces as well.

No carbon monoxide sensor was installed in the apartment where the fatality took place, it is reported.

No other occupants of the apartment were suffering any ill-effects, rescuers found.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!