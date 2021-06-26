Police pull over 57 drunk drivers in last 24 hours

The police identified 57 drunk drivers in the last day. One driver is suspected of operating a vehicle under the influence of narcotics, while the remaining 56 had consumed alcohol.

A driver with a blood alcohol level of 0.2-1.49 parts per mil can be punished in misdemeanor procedure with a fine of up to €1,200, 30 days detention or revocation of their driver's license for a period of up to one year.

Narcotic intoxication or a blood alcohol level of 1.5 parts per mil or more earns one a criminal punishment and a fine of 30-500 daily rates or up to three years in prison. A person's driver's license can be revoked for a maximum period of three years. The police can also confiscate vehicles as means to committing a criminal offense.

--

