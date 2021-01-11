Fewer DUI drivers caught in Estonia in 2020

Police in Estonia caught a significantly smaller number of drivers under the influence of alcohol behind the wheel last year than in 2019, but the number of drivers with a level of intoxication of 0.75 milligrams per liter of blood increased.

The number of DUI drivers caught during the 12 months dropped by 484 from 7,151 in 2019 to 6,667 in 2020.

Drivers caught behind the wheel with an intoxication level of 0.1-0.74 milligrams per liter numbered 3,915, 580 fewer than in 2019. The number of drivers caught with a criminal intoxication meanwhile grew by 96 to from 2,656 to 2,752.

The number of cases of intoxication with narcotics climbed from 256 to 317.

Sirle Loigo, leading law enforcement official at the Police and Border Guard Board, told BNS she was pleased to point out that the number of notifications that the police received from the population about dangers in road traffic and drunk drivers grew by 11 percent year over year to 11,484, in light of the fact that drunk drivers bring with them accidents, injuries and death in road traffic.

