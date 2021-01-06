Villagers build four-meter high snowman near Tartu ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Olaf the four-meter high snowman in Nõo.
Olaf the four-meter high snowman in Nõo. Source: ERR
A four-meter high snowman has been built in the village of Nõo near Tartu.

Several families worked together over two days to build the giant snowman which is designed to look like Olaf the snowman from the Disney film "Frozen", ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Tuesday.

"We came here and started and luckily a lot of families joined in. On the second day, even more families joined us. Ladders were needed and I took scaffolding from work," said Janar Saviir, who came up with the idea of building the snowman. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

