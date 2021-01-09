Government to discuss restrictions next week ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

A sign asking customers to please wear a mask in Tallinn's Viru Keskus shopping center.
A sign asking customers to please wear a mask in Tallinn's Viru Keskus shopping center. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The government will review the restrictions next week after more information about the current coronavirus rate has been released. The true rate of the infection is not known due to the drop in testing over Christmas and new year.

Professor of mathematics and member of the government's scientific advisory council Krista Fischer the current rate of infection - the R rate - is 1.1 but this is unlikely to be accurate, so it is premature to draw conclusions about whether it is rising or falling.

"We don't know the real R at the moment because there has been no data to calculate it properly. During the holidays, more than three times fewer tests were analysed than usual, so the infection numbers were low. But now they are quite high - either because the infection has risen or because those who did not test at the turn of the year are all coming to get tested at once, when before it would have been spread over several days. We do not know," Fischer told ERR.

She said it will be possible to make more accurate statements in the coming days.

The council will meet virtually on Monday evening to discuss its recommendations. The council also takes into account the infection rate both in Estonia and the wider region.

The government made no decisions about restrictions this week, except for ending of distance learning in 13 counties. 

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) said on Friday to ERR all restrictions currently in place will be discussed but more information is needed about infection rates before changes can be agreed.

He pointed out that hospital admissions were smaller than forecast which was good news.

However, Kiik also said that breakthroughs take place gradually: "It will take time for the virus to reach a declining trend, and daily vaccinations will also contribute to this."

--

Editor: Helen Wright

