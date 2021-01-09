Freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru takes third place in Austria ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
Kelly Sildaru in action in Kreischberg, Austria.
Kelly Sildaru in action in Kreischberg, Austria. Source: Buchholz/FIS
news

Freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru took third place in the FIS Big Air Freeski World Cup stage in Kreischberg, Austria, ERR's sports portal reports.

Sildaru, 18, from Tallinn, who came fifth in qualification, scored 160.6 points on her two best attempts on Friday, the second (82 points) and third (78.6 points) to give her the third place, while Giulia Tanno fo Switzerland won the event with 173.4 points, wit French skier Tess Ledeux coming second on 172.4 cumulative points.

The men's event was won by Birk Ruud of Norway.

Sildaru has won three gold medals at the flagship X Games – the first of these in Aspen, CO, when she was just 13, and most recently last season, in January, as well as gold at the Youth Winter Olympics in Lausanne, Switzerland, also in January.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:59

Most countries will soon recognize Estonian drivers' license

16:14

Over 10,000 people have received COVID-19 first vaccines

15:20

Constitutional committee chair, deputy stay in positions after all Updated

15:08

EKRE leader rebuffs presidential invite to discuss political situation

13:59

AK: Ostriches taking winter in their stride

12:54

Saturday meeting decides Riigikogu committee, marriage referendum future

12:07

Freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru takes third place in Austria

11:08

Health Board: 556 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths

10:49

AK: Põlva County care home residents fearful of coronavirus vaccine

09:43

President to discuss marriage bill furor with political leaders next week

08:55

Government to discuss restrictions next week

08.01

Labor inspectorate: Nearly 20 percent fall in workplace accidents in 2020

08.01

Coronavirus map: Estonia's covid rate almost 10 times higher than Finland

08.01

Video: 12 strikes nominated for best goal of Premium League season

08.01

Development project at Niguliste Church will allow public access to tower

08.01

Danish NATO personnel say farewell to Tapa for the time being

08.01

Tallinn fuel prices highest in Baltic states

08.01

Opposition's protest will likely reach Riigikogu main hall for discussion

08.01

Constitutional committee co-chair steps down to remove Poolamets as chair

08.01

First Moderna COVID-19 vaccines due in Estonia next week

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: