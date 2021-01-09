Freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru takes third place in Austria

Freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru took third place in the FIS Big Air Freeski World Cup stage in Kreischberg, Austria, ERR's sports portal reports.

Sildaru, 18, from Tallinn, who came fifth in qualification, scored 160.6 points on her two best attempts on Friday, the second (82 points) and third (78.6 points) to give her the third place, while Giulia Tanno fo Switzerland won the event with 173.4 points, wit French skier Tess Ledeux coming second on 172.4 cumulative points.

The men's event was won by Birk Ruud of Norway.

Sildaru has won three gold medals at the flagship X Games – the first of these in Aspen, CO, when she was just 13, and most recently last season, in January, as well as gold at the Youth Winter Olympics in Lausanne, Switzerland, also in January.

--

