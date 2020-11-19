news

Kelly Sildaru qualifies first at World Championships

Kelly Sildaru.
Kelly Sildaru. Source: EOK/Hendrik Osula.
Estonian freestyle ski star Kelly Sildaru has picked up the top score in qualifying stages at the World Championships in Stubai, Austria, ERR's sports portal reports.

Sildaru scored 90.50 points on her first descent and 92.50 points on the second, the second total one which none of her competitors could beat. 

Ailing Eileen Gu (China) was nearest, on 91.50 points, followed by Johanne Killi (Norway – 89.25 points) and Swiss skier Mathilde Gremaud (88.50).

The other qualifiers were Tess Ledeux of France, Megan Oldham (Canada), Katie Summerhayes (U.K.) and Darian Stevens (U.S.).

The world championships official page (in German) is here.

Sildaru, 18, from Tallinn has won three gold medals at the flagship X Games – the first of these in Aspen, CO, when she was just 13, and most recently last season, in January, as well as gold at the Youth Winter Olympics in Lausanne, Switzerland, also in January.

She has also won six junior world championship golds, and was ERR's sports personality of 2019.

-- 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

