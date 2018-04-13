1,150 babies born in Estonia in March

A total of 1,150 births were registered in Estonia in March, including 597 girls and 553 boys and with 12 sets of twins among them. The most popular baby names were Emily and Karl.

According to the data of the Ministry of the Interior's Population Facts Department, 415 births were registered in the capital city of Tallinn, 152 in Harju County, five in Hiiu County, 89 in Ida-Viru County, 23 in Jõgeva County, 27 in Järva County, 20 in Lääne County, 39 in Lääne-Viru County, 18 in Põlva County, 52 in Pärnu County, 27 in Rapla County, 26 in Saare County, 181 in Tartu County, 18 in Valga County, 35 in Viljandi County and 23 in Võru County.

12 pairs of twins were registered, including two pairs of boys, five pairs of girls and five boy-girl pairs.

The most popular given names for girls in March were Emily (8), Nora (7), Eliise, Elisabeth, Emilia, Milana, Polina and Sofia (6). The most popular boys' names, meanwhile, were Karl, Kristofer, Robin (10), Jakob (9) and Hugo (8).

Last month, a total of 248 marriages were concluded, including 20 by a notary and seven by religious ministers. 203 divorces were filed as well, including 33 by a notary. A total of 1,538 deaths were registered in Estonia last month.

A total of 148 people underwent a name change in March, including 22 given names, 108 surnames and 18 given and surnames.

In March 2017, a total of 1,075 births, 1,385 deaths, 340 marriages, 233 divorces and 118 name changes were registered in Estonia.