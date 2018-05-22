news

2017 registered deaths up 1.1% in Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

Hospital beds.
Hospital beds. Source: Andres Tennus/University of Tartu
Last year, the number of deaths registered in Estonia increased 1.1% on year, with the increase contributable to the ageing of the population, it can be seen from the National Institute for Health Development's (NIHD) cause of death registry.

Altogether 15,442 deaths were registered in Estonia in 2017, which is 1.1% more than the year before, the institute said on Tuesday. This increase was caused by the ageing of the population — the standardized death rate per 100,000 residents decreased by 1.2, from 1,203 to 1,188.

More than half of all deaths, or a total of 8,005, were caused by diseases of the circulatory system, which took the lives of 3,199 men and 4,806 women. The second biggest number of deaths were caused by malignant tumours, which claimed 3,816 lives, and another 849 deaths were attributable to accidents, traumas and poisoning. The number of suicides also increased 21.5%, from 186 in 2016 to 226 in 2017.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

healthpublic healthnational institute for health developmentdeaths


