Estonia's suicide rate 7th highest in EU

With 16 suicides per 100,000 inhabitants, Estonia registered the 7th highest rate of suicide among EU member states in 2015, according to data published by Eurostat on Monday.

Lithuania had by far the highest rate of suicide among EU member states at 30 per 100,000 inhabitants. The southernmost Baltic state was followed by Slovenia with 21, Latvia and Hungary each with 19, Belgium and Croatia each with 17, and Estonia with 16 per 100,000 inhabitants.

At the opposite of the scale, the lowest rates of suicide were recorded in Cyprus, which registered four suicides per 100,000 inhabitants. Greece registered five, Italy, six, the United Kingdom, seven, and Spain and Malta each eight suicide deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

At EU level, the suicide rate averaged 11 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants in 2015.

Out of the 5.2 million deaths reported in the EU in 2015, 56,200, or 1.1%, were due to intentional self-harm. Almost eight in 10 suicides, or 77%, were completed by men, and approximately 31% were completed by persons betwee the ages of 45-60.

In absolute terms, Germany with 10,200 deaths and France with 9,200 deaths recorded the most suicides in 2015.