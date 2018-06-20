news

Diagnosed mental illness increasingly prevalent among Estonian teens

Depression and other mental health issues are on the rise among the 15-19 age group.
Depression and other mental health issues are on the rise among the 15-19 age group. Source: freepik.com
While the Estonian state lacks complete statistics on mental illness in children, what existing data shows is that initial mental illness diagnoses in teenagers between the ages of 15-19 have become more frequent in recent years. An estimated total of 20,000-40,000 teenagers, or 10-20% of all teenagers, have been diagnosed with mental illness, and nearly 3,000 children take prescription antidepressants.

According to Käthlin Mikiver, chief specialist at the Ministry of Social Affairs' Public Health Department, initial diagnoses of mental and behavioural disorders have decreased somewhat, however the noticeable increase in mental illness in the 15-19 age group is concerning.

While just a few years ago, mental and behavioural disorders were diagnosed the most in the 5-9 age group, followed by the 10-14 age group, something changed around 2015-2016, and the number of initial diagnoses in the 15-19 age group began to rise sharply.

In 2016, a total of nearly 5,500 minors received a psychiatric diagnosis, 1,815 of whom were between the ages of 15-19, 1,618 of whom were between 10-14, 1,764 of whom were between 5-9 and 287 of whom were 1-4 years of age.

The most commonly occurring in children were behavioural and emotional disorders (28%), developmental disorders (27%), and neurotic, stress-related and somatoform disorders (19%), the last of which include for example depression, anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders and neurological disorders.

"The increase may be due to the fact that as a result of increasing awareness, the number of people seeking help has increased," Mikiver offered, adding that this meant that more people dare seek help. "Indicators may have also increased due to the fact that children's access to services such as online counselling, children's and youth mental health centres and a network of offices has improved."

One in three teens suffering from depression

Among others, mood disorders, which include depression, bipolar disorder and mania, have become more prevalent, with nearly twice as many diagnoses in girls than in boys. In four years, the number of initial diagnoses of mood disorders has increased by a total of more than a quarter, but the frequency of initial diagnoses in the 15-19 age group has jumped by an entire third.

Depression is the one of the most common mental illnesses, which can manifest in children as learning disabilities and behavioural problems. Long-term depression can lead to self-harming behaviours up to and including suicidal ideation and suicide attempts.

According to the results of an international survey conducted in 2010, two percent of 14-15-year-old students studying in Tallinn schools indicated a strong desire to die or had already attempted suicide.

A total of approximately 10% of minors across all age groups suffer from depression, but the frequency increases significantly in the teen years. The results of a survey on Estonian schoolchildren's health behaviours indicate that nearly one third, or 30%, of students between the ages of 11-15 had experienced depressive episodes during the past year, including 37% of girls and 23% of boys.

"In the case of poor health and poor family relationships, students experienced sadness and depression nearly 30% more frequently than those who rated their health and family relationships as positive," Mikiver pointed out.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

