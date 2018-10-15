news

More births than deaths registered in Estonia for 5th month in a row ({{commentsTotal}})

A symbolic stork keychain at the maternity ward of Tartu University Hospital.
A symbolic stork keychain at the maternity ward of Tartu University Hospital. Source: Sille Annuk/Eesti Meedia/Scanpix
The number of births registered in Estonia surpassed the number of deaths for the fifth month in a row in September.

Altogether 1,107 births and 1,073 death were registered by vital statistics offices across Estonia during September, officials at the Population Facts Department of the Ministry of the Interior said.

The births of 538 girls and 569 boys were registered in September. These included 15 pairs of twins, four pairs of which were boys, five pairs of girls and six mixed pairs.

In comparison to September figures, the number of births registered in Estonia in May was 1,253 and the number of deaths 1,248, with 1,211 births and 1,119 deaths registered in June, 1,419 and 1,226 in July and 1,318 and 1,243 in August, respectively.

374 births were registered in Tallinn, 156 in Harju County, 8 in Hiiumaa, 79 in Ida-Viru County, 22 in Jõgeva County, 24 in Järva County, 18 in Lääne County, 45 in Lääne-Viru County, 19 in Põlva County, 91 in Pärnu County, 20 in Rapla County, 14 in Saaremaa County, 150 in Tartu County, 20 in Valga County, 37 in Viljandi County and 30 in Võru County.

Nearly 500 marriages registered

458 marriages were registered in September, 43 of which were registered by notaries and 49 by members of the clergy.

232 divorces were filed last month, including 33 by notaries.

129 people had name changes endorsed in September, including 21 adopting a new given name, 99 a new surname and 9 changing both names. 76 women and 53 men were among those to change their name last month.

In September 2017, a total of 1,184 births, 1,124 deaths, 558 marriages and 236 divorces were registered in Estonia, while 129 people legally changed their names.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

2019 Elections

Ratas: Centre Party will not leave anyone behind

In a speech made at the Centre Party congress on Saturday, Prime Minister and party chairman Jüri Ratas said that in order to build a fair country with a strong middle class, the Centre Party will need a convincing win at the upcoming Riigikogu elections next March.

