Robin and Mia most popular baby names in 2019

In 2019 the most popular names for babies were Robin for boys, and Mia for girls.

In total 13,897 babies were born in Estonia in 2019.

Last year the most popular first names for boys were Robin, Sebastian, Hugo, Oliver, Mattias, Rasmus, Kristofer, Mark, Oskar, Martin, and Robert.

The most popular first names for girls were Mia, Sofia, Emily, Lenna, Marta, Hanna, Alice, Elise, Maria, and Saskia.

Last year 4,917 children were registered in Tallinn, 2,060 in Tartu County, 1,876 in Harju County, 8,99 in Ida-Viru County, 857 in Pärnu County, 613 in Viljandi County, 345 in Rapla County, 335 in Rapla County, 300 in Põlva County 241, 239 in Jõgeva County and Hiiumaa 68.

In Tallinn, 2491 boys and 2426 girls were born, with 75 sets of twins and 3 sets triplets.

The most popular names were Alisa, Mia, Emilia and Eva. The most popular boys' names were Mark, Hugo, Artjom, and Artur. Of the parents who registered the birth, there were 1,171 foreign nationals.

