Forecast: Coronavirus risk falls to medium, R below 1

Estonia's R number has dropped to 0.75 and the rate of coronavirus is no longer increasing, data from the Health Board shows. As of Tuesday, 124 people are being treated in hospital.

Hanna Sepp, head of the Health Board's Department of Infectious Diseases, said last week the majority of people tested were from risk groups. There were 1,126 new cases and 11,968 people were tested in total.

The incidence of COVID-19 cases has decreased amongst those who are over sixty years of age.

"Amongst the over-sixties age group, the incidence of COVID-19 cases decreased by approximately 27 percent. The decline is partially related to the drop in the overall number of new cases, as well as to a change in the testing strategy," Sepp said, adding that the infection 'R' rate dropped to 0.75.

According to the hospitalization risk matrix, the risk of coronavirus transmission is at the medium level.

The indicator for those who were hospitalized within the last seven days dropped from 6.7 to 3.3.

As of Monday morning, a total of 124 people were being treated in hospital, 37 of whom required hospitalization due to symptomatic COVID-19.

During the week, five deaths have been added of individuals who were infected by COVID-19. All of those individuals were from the 65-90 age group, with all of them having been vaccinated, but with serious concomitant diseases.

The number of hospitalization cases should drop to 100 this week.

A total of 1,777 vaccine doses have been administered over the past week, with 410 individuals receiving their first injections. A grand total of 456,419 people received their additional or booster doses.

Of the total population in Estonia, 63.6 percent have received two vaccine doses.

Concentrations of SARS-CoV-2 virus in wastewater remain predominantly at the moderate level, known as the yellow level. The highest level was to be found in Pärnu, Tallinn, and Viljandi. Three regions were at the green level: Abja-Paluoja, Suure-Jaani, and Kohtla-Järve.

Since May, the Health Board has stopped publishing the daily COVID-19 statistics. The coronavirus page on the Health Board's website is updated once a week, on Tuesdays, and at the same time information on the opening page is updated.

--

