2,000 new coronavirus cases, 100 patients in hospital — forecast

Fewer than 2,000 people are expected to be infected with coronavirus this coming week and patients receiving hospital treatment will fall to 100, the Health Board's weekly forecast says.

Hanna Sepp, head of the Health Board's Communicable Diseases Department, said approximately 2,700 new infections were reported last week. The number of registered cases fell by 21 percent compared to figures for the week before last.

"The "R" infection rate is rising to over 0.8. This week we can expect a little under 300 infections to be reported each day," Sepp explained, adding that in terms of the risk matrix, which is based on the number of hospitalizations, we are at the medium risk level.

The official said new cases over the past fourteen days have shown a downward trend in all counties.

"The biggest drop in the percentage of positive test results has been observed amongst adults. The number of people in the 60+ age group who have been infected fell by 11 percent," said Sepp. Infection rates decreased most amongst children.

The amount of coronavirus in wastewater remains at a moderate level. Levels were above the average in Kärdla, Pärnu, Tartu, and Rapla, and in the Laagri area, while Peetri and Antsla were green areas.

Nearly 140 people were hospitalized last week, with the number of hospitalization cases increasing. Patients over sixty years of age account for 64 percent of all hospitalizations, with an average age of 72.

From May, the Health Board will publish the COVID-19 statistics on a weekly basis only.

"From next month, the current PCR testing procedure will also be changed, with priority for PCR testing remaining in place for high-risk groups," explained Sepp.

As the importance of PCR testing has decreased over time, the HOIA mobile app, which used to alert users of their having come into close contact with a virus carrier, will also be deactivated from May.

