1,490 new coronavirus cases confirmed last week, 8 deaths — forecast

Estonia's current coronavirus wave remains stable, R is below one and new cases are mostly among people over 80, the Health Board said in its weekly forecast on Monday.

A total of 161 individuals are being treated in hospital due to symptomatic COVID-19, the forecast said, and the incidence of COVID-19 cases among those over 60 years of age remains stable.

Hanna Sepp, head of the Health Board's Department of Infectious Diseases said that last week, those who were tested were people in risk groups with a doctor's referral. Of the tests performed, 1,490 of 14,136 were positive.

"Amongst the over-sixties age group the incidence of COVID-19 cases remains at a stable level; the highest increase was seen in the over-eighties age group [41 percent of the total]," Sepp said, adding the infection 'R' rate remains at about 0.82.

According to the hospitalization risk matrix, the risk of coronavirus transmission is at the medium level.

The indicator for those who were hospitalized within the last seven days has not significantly changed during the week. As of Monday morning, a total of 161 people were being treated in hospital, 56 of whom required hospitalization due to symptomatic COVID-19.

During the week, eight deaths have been added of individuals who were infected by COVID-19. Six of those individuals had not been vaccinated.

A total of 1,865 vaccine doses have been administered over the past week, with 382 individuals receiving their first injections. A total of 453,385 people received their additional or booster doses. Of the total population in Estonia, 63.6 percent have received two vaccine doses.

Concentrations of SARS-CoV-2 virus in wastewater predominantly remain at the moderate level, known as the yellow level. The highest level could be found in Kärdla, where the results bordered on the red level. Virus levels in wastewater continue to be high in Jõhvi-Ahtme, Pärnu, and the Viimsi-Muuga region. Lihula and Türi were at green level.

Since May the Health Board has stopped publishing the daily COVID-19 statistics. The coronavirus page on the Health Board's website is updated once a week, on Tuesdays, and at the same time information on the home page is updated.

