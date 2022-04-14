4,000 new coronavirus cases expected next week

Approximately 4,000 new coronavirus cases are expected over the coming week, although the number of people who require hospital treatment will drop below the 250 mark, the Health Board said in its weekly forecast.

Hanna Sepp, head of the Health Board's Department of Communicable Diseases said approximately 5,200 new infection cases were added last week and the number of registered cases has dropped by 24 percent compared to two weeks ago.

"We have moved further away from the yellow zone than we were a week ago. The "R" infection multiplier has again dropped close to 0.8," she said. According to her, the general pace of the decline in new cases is slowing, but "R" should stay under 0.9.

Sepp said the number of cases has been declining in all counties over the past 14 days, with the highest decline observed in Saare County.

"The number of cases has dropped in all age groups. The greatest decreases were observed amongst schoolchildren," the expert explained, adding the pace at which the virus has been spreading has slowed down amongst those in the 60+ age group.

Almost 250 people were hospitalized last week, with no significant changes in the number of hospitalization cases.

In total, 266 people require hospital treatment. The percentage of people who require hospital treatment has increased, with this increase being especially significant in the 70-79 age group. In total, 62 percent of all occupied hospital beds are being used by Covid patients.

Last week the government decided to scrap the nationwide mask-wearing mandate.

"The Health Board advises everyone to continue to wear a mask in crowded indoor premises and on public transport, especially in the case of at-risk individuals," said Sepp.

