Estonia registered 859 births in February

A baby's feet (picture is illustrative).
A baby's feet (picture is illustrative). Source: Pixabay
Almost 900 births were registered in Estonia in February, data from the Ministry of Interior show. This is almost 130 fewer than in February 2021.

Data shows 443 girls and 416 boys were born last month, while a total of 993 were registered in the same month last year.

There were 15 pairs of twins - two pairs of boys, four pairs of girls and nine mixed pairs.

The majority of births - 262 - were registered in Tallinn, followed by 125 in Harju County, 62 in Pärnu County, 54 in Ida-Viru County and 34 in Põlva County. Hiiu County registered the fewest at nine.

The most popular names for girls were Mia (12), Amelia, Anna, Aurora, Eva, Lenna, Paula and Rosanna (5). Boys were most often called Mattias, Miron, Sebastian and Trevor (6) and Alexander, Keron and Oliver (5).

Last month, there were 469 marriages and 162 divorces. The number of divorces stayed the same compared to February 2021, but twice as many marriages took place.

There were 1,623 deaths registered, compared to 1,464 last year.

Editor: Helen Wright

