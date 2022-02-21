Ministry: Births in January down slightly on year, at 905

905 live births were registered in Estonia in January this year, the interior ministry reports, down from 947 in January 2021.

1,586 deaths were recorded in January, compared with 1,670 in January last year.

231 marriages took place, while 144 divorces were filed last month – compared with 251 and 167 respectively in January 2021.

Population statistics breakdown for January 2022 (source: Ministry of the Interior).

905 births : 456 boys and 449 girls.

: boys and girls. 16 pairs of twins registered ( eight mixed, four boy twins and four girl twins).

pairs of twins registered ( mixed, boy twins and girl twins). By region, 320 births were registered in Tallinn , 132 in Harju County outside of Tallinn, followed by Tartu County (115), Ida-Viru County (53), Pärnu County (52), Saaremaa (38), Lääne and Põlva counties (37) , Viljandi County (31), Võru County (26), Rapla County (20), Lääne County (19), Valga County (16), Jõgeva County (15) and Hiiumaa (5).

, 132 in outside of Tallinn, followed by (115), (53), (52), (38), and (37) (31), (26), (20), (19), (16), (15) and (5). The most popular first girls' names were: Maria (7 instances of this as a first name), Emilia and Hanna (6 each) and Alisa, Marta and Stella (5 apiece).

The most popular boys' names were: Oskar, of whom 10 so-named were born in January, followed by Johannes (7) and Markus and Robin (6 each).

157 people took new names in January 2022, up from 129 in January 2021: 115 women and 42 men. In 116 cases, the name-changes involved second names, while 29 concerned first-name changes, and 12 involved both.

