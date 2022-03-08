Ministry tables bill to permit filing marriage, divorce applications online

From December, applications both for a marriage certificate and to obtain a divorce may be filed online, following an amendment to the relevant legislation.

The draft bill, which must still pass a Riigikogu vote to enter into law, states that the location and time of the conclusion of a marriage contract still needs to take place in-person at a time and place agreed between the applicants and a secular official or with a member of the clergy.

At present, a marriage application can only be submitted by going in person to the statistics office (Perekonnaseisuamet).

The interior ministry submitted the bill, which will amend the Vital Statistics Registration Act, which will allow the application to be signed digitally.

Similarly, divorce applications can also be filed online, if the legislation passes.

The draft would enact the amendments permitting online filing of marriages from December 1 this year; those wishing to file their divorce online will have to wait a year, as the function would become available on December 1 2023.

