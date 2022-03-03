Statistics: Average monthly gross wages up nearly 7 percent on year to 2021

Money and wallet.
Wage growth recovered last year following the slowdown of 2020, reaching the pre-pandemic levels, state agency Statistics Estonia reports. The average monthly gross wages and salaries across all sectors in Estonia stood at €1,548 in 2021, a 6.9-percent rise on year.

Argo Tarkiainen, Statistics Estonia analyst, said that, last year so far as sectors go, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were again the highest in ICT (€2,804), financial and insurance activities (€2,568) and energy (€2,128).

Of the lower-averaged sectors, these included those hit hardest by the pandemic.

Tarkiainen said: "Average gross wages were the lowest in real estate activities (€1,132 euros) and accommodation and food service activities (€916)," added.

Average monthly wage growth Source: Statistics Estonia

The increase in average wages and salaries was highest in human health and social work activities (13.1 percent) and in trade (10.7 percent). There was a slower growth in wages in the education (2.5 percent) and energy (0.5 percent) sectors.

Regionally, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were still the highest in Harju County (€1,694) and Tartu County (€1,550), and the lowest in Võru County (€1,192) and Hiiu County (€1,194). Year on year, the average monthly gross wages and salaries increased the most in Lääne County (13.2 percent) and Hiiu County (12.3 percent), while average gross wages decreased in Põlva County (1.8 percent).

Average monthly wage growth by economic activity. Source: Statistics Estonia

In the fourth quarter of 2021, average monthly gross wages and salaries stood at €1,625, a 7.3-percent rise on year.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: