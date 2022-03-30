Heads of Tallinn looking at salary advance

The salaries of Tallinn mayors and city council chairman were frozen during the coronavirus crisis, with the pay system now returning to the previous logic. Unsurprisingly, Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) is looking at the biggest rise.

The city's communication service said that the salaries of Kõlvart and city council chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) will be €7,222.19 (up from €6,693.41) starting from April 1, Delfi (Link in Estonian) reported.

The salary is theoretic in Ossinovski's case as he is still a member of the Riigikogu and therefore does not qualify for the second salary.

The salary of Tallinn deputy mayors will grow from the current €5,705.86 to €6,156.62 a month.

The Center Party shares a coalition with the Social Democratic Party (SDE) in Tallinn, with Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center), Betina Beškina (Center), Madle Lippus (SDE), Andrei Novikov (Center), Kaarel Oja (SDE), Vladimir Svet (Center) and Joosep Vimm (SDE) serving as deputy mayors.

The city government decided to suspend the public servants' salaries indexation system two years ago as the COVID-19 pandemic was forecast to result in a recession. The system was reinstated a year ago.

The salaries of heads of the city are indexed in line with the Salaries of Higher State Servants Act.

