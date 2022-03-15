Salary of president and PM to climb to €7,303, MPs to €4,746

Independence Day Parade 2022.
Independence Day Parade 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The salary of top state public servants – president, Riigikogu speaker, prime minister and Supreme Court chief justice – to rise from recent €6,768 to €7,303 or by 8 percent from April 1.

April 1 usually marks salary advance for top state servants, including the president, ministers and MPs. The index based on which salaries will change is calculated by the Ministry of Finance by mid-March.

The index with which the salaries of top state public servants will be multiplied this year is 1.079.

The salary of President of the Republic Alar Karis, President of the Riigikogu Jüri Ratas, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Villu Kõve will be €7,303 a month from April. This will be the highest public servant salary level in Estonia until March 31 of next year.

To calculate the salary of other high-ranking public servants, the top salary rate is multiplied by a coefficient.

The salary of Riigikogu vice presidents, justice chancellor, auditor general, Supreme Court judges, prosecutor general, ministers, state secretary, Riigikogu committee chairmen and whips will be €6,207 (up from €5,753) at a coefficient of 0.85.

The coefficient is 0.75 for Riigikogu committee vice chairmen and deputy whips for a salary of €5,477 (until recently €5,076).

After that, the coefficient drops to 0.65 for members of the Riigikogu and county and administrative court judges for a salary of €4,746 (up from €4,399).

The public conciliator and equal treatment commissioner will be paid €4,016 instead of the recent €3,722 from April 1 (coefficient of 0.55).

The coefficient drops to 0,35 for Bank of Estonia supervisory board chairman and 0.25 for members.

Ministry secretary generals make 90 percent of a minister's salary or €5,586 euros starting in April.

The top state public servants' salary index is calculated by the Ministry of Finance by March 15 based on annual growth of the consumer price index and annual growth of pension insurance in social tax receipt.

The index was 1.016 in 2021.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

About us

