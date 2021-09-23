Minimum salary of culture workers with higher education to reach €1,400

The Ministry of Culture said that 5 percent growth of the public sector salary fund next year will see the minimum salary of culture workers with higher education climb to €1,400.

The salary fund of culture workers with higher education in the administrative area of the Ministry of Culture, public-law and state foundations will be increased by 5 percent or €2.8 million.

The ministry says that this will make it possible to raise the minimum salary of culture workers to €1,400 starting from next year, as well as hike the salaries of workers receiving in excess of that sum.

The minimum salary of culture workers with higher education is currently €1,300.

