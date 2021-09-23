Defense budget to increase by €103 million

News
{{1632379980000 | amCalendar}}
Ministry of Defense.
Ministry of Defense. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonia's defense budget is expected to rise by €103 million to €748 million next year. This will put the country's defense spending at 2.31 percent of forecasted GDP.

Minister of Defense Kalle Laanet (Reform) said this sum includes allied costs, a defense investment program, and new capability developments.

"We can send a strong message to both our allies and potential aggressor that Estonia takes its security very seriously and is ready to contribute to it," Laanet said.

The money saved from defense reform will be moved into capability development. In the coming years, the state plans to continue reforming personnel services, consolidating vehicle repair and maintenance services and warehouse management.

"Major capability developments, such as the acquisition of multiple launch rocket systems, is just as important as developing a comprehensive national defense from cyber to raising the preparedness of society as a whole," the minister added.

Soon a contract will be signed for the purchase of anti-ship missiles for €46 million. In addition, €25 million will be spent for the purchase of large-caliber ammunition and €25 million for the purchase of wheeled vehicles, which will increase defense preparedness.

Furthermore, self-propelled howitzers will be acquired additionally for €15 million, nearly half of the planned number of CV-90 combat support vehicles will be reconstructed for a total cost of €36 million, and the construction of a new defense forces campus at Raadi in Tartu will begin that will serve as home to the War and Disaster Medicine Center and the NCO and reserve officer school.

As part of the new state budget framework and the summer economic forecast, also the long-term forecast on the defense budget for the coming years, which will be the input to the new 10-year national defense development plan, was updated. The new development plan for 2022-2031 will be approved in October.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

European Day of Languages

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:07

Center Party chairman: There's too little time to put together state budget

16:00

Government agrees on 2022 budget in principle

15:52

R&D, digital state spending to rise in 2022 budget

15:21

Vikerraadio marks European Day of Languages with quiz

14:52

Government resubmits Electronic Communications Act amendment bill

14:45

Russian ambassador summoned after aircraft violates Estonian airspace

14:17

Scientific council not recommending more restrictions

14:11

East Tallinn Central Hospital opens covid ward, restricts treatment

13:43

Social ministry official: Interest in vaccination is falling

13:03

Committee chosen to pick new national museum director

12:18

Narva becomes autumn capital

12:12

Defense budget to increase by €103 million Updated

11:53

Survey: Two-thirds of citizens support Karis as Estonia's next president

11:34

Minister: Public sector worker salary fund to increase by 5 percent

11:26

Eesti Energia to list Enefit Green on stock market Updated

11:07

Health Board: 172 covid patients, 589 new cases, four deaths

09:24

National Library renovations could go €10 million over initial budget

08:53

Kaljulaid highlights rights of women and girls in UNGA speech

08:25

Pealtnägija: First interview with Afghan who fled from Kabul to Estonia

22.09

Four-lane highway would lead to fewer deaths each year

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

22.09

Estonia ranked second for internet freedom

22.09

Minister: If Mali cooperates with Wagner mercenaries, Estonia will leave

19.09

Report: Estonia only EU country without car tax

22.09

Health Board: Number of covid outbreaks in Estonia is rising

22.09

Four-lane highway would lead to fewer deaths each year

11:07

Health Board: 172 covid patients, 589 new cases, four deaths

21.09

Gallery: Connecting Europe Express departs Tallinn for Latvia, Lithuania

22.09

'Boat of tears' commemorates flight of Estonian refugees in 1944

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: