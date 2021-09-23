R&D, digital state spending to rise in 2022 budget

Investments of more than €300 million in research and development funding and €30 million for the foundations of the digital state in 2022 has been allocated in the government's draft budget.

The government will bring R&D funding up to the level of 1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). The funding is aimed at intensifying collaboration between business and academia.

Investment in research and development has never been financed at this level in Estonia before, Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus said at a press conference on Thursday.

In addition, the state will invest €30 million in the maintenance of the digital state. Prime

Minister Kaja Kallas has previously said that no investments have been made in the foundation of the e-state in the last four years and that the digital state is in urgent need of an upgrade.

