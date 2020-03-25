Coalition proposes preventing salary increase of public servants

A draft bill proposed by the coalition parties Center, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa will prevent the automatic increase in monthly salaries of Estonia's highest-ranking public servants.

The salaries of high-ranking officials, including the president, ministers and MPs, changes every April 1. The index according to which their salaries are determined is calculated by the Ministry of Finance by mid-March.

The value of this year's index was calculated to be 1.08. This figure will be multiplied with the previous highest salary rate, i.e. the salary received by Estonia's four highest-ranking officials since April 1, 2019. Other high-ranking state officials are in turn divided into seven different groups, and each group has its own set salary coefficient with which the highest salary rate is multiplied.

"The purpose of this act is to lower the coefficient of all highest-ranking public servants in a situation during which public resources are necessary in order to ensure the effective functioning of the state," MP Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits (Isamaa) said.

Isamaa leader Helir-Valdor Seeder presented the initiative to the the Riigikogu Council of Elders on Wednesday, noting that it was not legally possible to do so during the last crisis, as it is laid down in the constitution that the parliament cannot change the salary of the current makeup.

"I cannot say whether this initiative is in conformance with the constitution or not but the proposal has been made and hopefully other parties will agree to it," Seeder told ERR politics discussion show "Otse uudistemajast".

"Representatives have to stand in solidarity with their people in both good and bad. I have spoken to many of you from different parties this last week and I hope that none will say no to this common sense," Ladõnskaja-Kubits added.

