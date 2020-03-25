ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Coalition proposes preventing salary increase of public servants ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The Session Hall of the Riigikogu.
The Session Hall of the Riigikogu. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

A draft bill proposed by the coalition parties Center, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa will prevent the automatic increase in monthly salaries of Estonia's highest-ranking public servants.

The salaries of high-ranking officials, including the president, ministers and MPs, changes every April 1. The index according to which their salaries are determined is calculated by the Ministry of Finance by mid-March.

The value of this year's index was calculated to be 1.08. This figure will be multiplied with the previous highest salary rate, i.e. the salary received by Estonia's four highest-ranking officials since April 1, 2019. Other high-ranking state officials are in turn divided into seven different groups, and each group has its own set salary coefficient with which the highest salary rate is multiplied.

"The purpose of this act is to lower the coefficient of all highest-ranking public servants in a situation during which public resources are necessary in order to ensure the effective functioning of the state," MP Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits (Isamaa) said.

Isamaa leader Helir-Valdor Seeder presented the initiative to the the Riigikogu Council of Elders on Wednesday, noting that it was not legally possible to do so during the last crisis, as it is laid down in the constitution that the parliament cannot change the salary of the current makeup.

"I cannot say whether this initiative is in conformance with the constitution or not but the proposal has been made and hopefully other parties will agree to it," Seeder told ERR politics discussion show "Otse uudistemajast".

"Representatives have to stand in solidarity with their people in both good and bad. I have spoken to many of you from different parties this last week and I hope that none will say no to this common sense," Ladõnskaja-Kubits added.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

coalition governmentcoronavirus measures in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:21

Unemployment Insurance Fund promises to pay wages by April 15

17:54

SDE submitted a bill to support media during emergency situation

17:54

First death from coronavirus reported in Estonia

17:32

Tallinn Central Library launches remote reading service for kids

17:11

Coalition proposes preventing salary increase of public servants

16:49

Tallinn's public transport services to increase at weekends

16:27

Riigikogu hopes to start government's aid package discussion on April 6

16:06

Video: Curly Strings dedicates music video to victims of 1949 deportation

15:43

Swedbank forecasts 5 percent economic downturn in 2020

15:26

Bank of Estonia: Economy to contract by 6 percent or more post-coronavirus

15:04

Gallery: Riigikogu holds board elections amid emergency situation

14:52

Government to allocate €200 million for hospitals

14:31

Tallinn Zoo to close amid coronavirus outbreak

14:15

Government sending emails and SMS messages about new restrictions

13:55

Births can now be registered in e-population register

13:36

More than 12,000 have opened own sick notes online

13:06

Statistics: General government deficit decreased in 2019

12:44

SEB allegedly making home loan terms' changes when taking grace period

12:22

Several helplines launched during emergency situation

12:04

President Kaljulaid: Government responded to the crisis at the right time

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: