President's monthly salary to increase to €6,661, MP's to €4,330

On April 1, the monthly salaries of Estonia's highest-ranking public servants — the president of Estonia, the president of the Riigikogu, the prime minister, and the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Estonia — will increase 8 percent, from €6,183 to €6,661. In accordance, the salaries of other high-ranking public officials and MPs will be increasing as well.

The salaries of high-ranking officials, including the president, ministers and MPs, changes every April 1. The index according to which their salaries are determined is calculated by the Ministry of Finance by mid-March.

The value of this year's index was calculated to be 1.08. This figure will be multiplied with the previous highest salary rate, i.e. the salary received by Estonia's four highest-ranking officials since April 1, 2019.

Last year's indexation saw the highest salary rate exceed €6,000 for the first time. As last year's highest salary rate stood at €6,168, beginning April 1, the president, the president of the Riigikogu, the prime minister and the chief justice of the Supreme Court will see their monthly salaries increase by €478 to €6,661.77.

Other high-ranking state officials are in turn divided into seven different groups, and each group has its own set salary coefficient with which the highest salary rate is multiplied.

The vice-presidents of the Riigikogu, the auditor general, the chancellor of justice, Supreme Court justices, the prosecutor General, ministers, the secretary of state and Riigikogu committee chairmen and parliamentary group chairman have a salary coefficient of 0.85, which means their monthly salaries will increase by €419 to €5,662.50.

Riigikogu committee deputy chairmen, parliamentary group deputy chairman and circuit court judges have a salary coefficient of 0.75, meaning that their monthly salaries will increase by €370 to €4,996.33.

MPs and county and administrative court judges have a salary coefficient of 0.65, meaning that their salaries will increase by €321 to €4,330.15.

The public conciliator and the gender equality and equal treatment commissioner have a coefficient of 0.55, according to which their salaries will increase €271 to €3,663.97.

Beginning April 1, the monthly salaries of the Bank of Estonia's supervisory board chairman (coefficient of 0.35) and board members (coefficient of 0.25) will increase to €2,331.62 and €1,665.44, respectively.

The salaries of ministry secretaries general are calculated separately, and by law equal 90 percent of a minister's salary. As ministers' monthly salaries increase on April 1, those of their secretaries general will also increase to €5,096.25.

Each year, the Ministry of Finance calculates the index for the highest salary rate by March 15. The value for the ministry's index depends 20 percent on the annual growth of the consumer price index (CPI) and 80 percent on the annual growth in receipts of the pension insurance portion of the social tax.

Last year, the index for the highest salary rate stood at 1.084; the year before, at 1.076, indicating salary increases of 8.4 and 7.6 percent, respectively.

Following last year's indexation, the monthly salary of the Estonian president and other officials of equal rank likewise increased by €478, while MPs' monthly salaries increased by €406.

