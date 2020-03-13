ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

President's monthly salary to increase to €6,661, MP's to €4,330 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
President Kersti Kaljulaid.
President Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

On April 1, the monthly salaries of Estonia's highest-ranking public servants — the president of Estonia, the president of the Riigikogu, the prime minister, and the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Estonia — will increase 8 percent, from €6,183 to €6,661. In accordance, the salaries of other high-ranking public officials and MPs will be increasing as well.

The salaries of high-ranking officials, including the president, ministers and MPs, changes every April 1. The index according to which their salaries are determined is calculated by the Ministry of Finance by mid-March.

The value of this year's index was calculated to be 1.08. This figure will be multiplied with the previous highest salary rate, i.e. the salary received by Estonia's four highest-ranking officials since April 1, 2019.

Last year's indexation saw the highest salary rate exceed €6,000 for the first time. As last year's highest salary rate stood at €6,168, beginning April 1, the president, the president of the Riigikogu, the prime minister and the chief justice of the Supreme Court will see their monthly salaries increase by €478 to €6,661.77.

Other high-ranking state officials are in turn divided into seven different groups, and each group has its own set salary coefficient with which the highest salary rate is multiplied.

The vice-presidents of the Riigikogu, the auditor general, the chancellor of justice, Supreme Court justices, the prosecutor General, ministers, the secretary of state and Riigikogu committee chairmen and parliamentary group chairman have a salary coefficient of 0.85, which means their monthly salaries will increase by €419 to €5,662.50.

Riigikogu committee deputy chairmen, parliamentary group deputy chairman and circuit court judges have a salary coefficient of 0.75, meaning that their monthly salaries will increase by €370 to €4,996.33.

MPs and county and administrative court judges have a salary coefficient of 0.65, meaning that their salaries will increase by €321 to €4,330.15.

The public conciliator and the gender equality and equal treatment commissioner have a coefficient of 0.55, according to which their salaries will increase €271 to €3,663.97.

Beginning April 1, the monthly salaries of the Bank of Estonia's supervisory board chairman (coefficient of 0.35) and board members (coefficient of 0.25) will increase to €2,331.62 and €1,665.44, respectively.

The salaries of ministry secretaries general are calculated separately, and by law equal 90 percent of a minister's salary. As ministers' monthly salaries increase on April 1, those of their secretaries general will also increase to €5,096.25.

Each year, the Ministry of Finance calculates the index for the highest salary rate by March 15. The value for the ministry's index depends 20 percent on the annual growth of the consumer price index (CPI) and 80 percent on the annual growth in receipts of the pension insurance portion of the social tax.

Last year, the index for the highest salary rate stood at 1.084; the year before, at 1.076, indicating salary increases of 8.4 and 7.6 percent, respectively.

Following last year's indexation, the monthly salary of the Estonian president and other officials of equal rank likewise increased by €478, while MPs' monthly salaries increased by €406.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

wagesministry of finance
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:37

Ida-Viru Central Hospital chief doctor: Home best place for isolation

14:18

Tallinn Central Library to stay open, National Library closes from Friday Updated

14:14

President's monthly salary to increase to €6,661, MP's to €4,330

13:43

PPA to close all customer service offices until Tuesday

13:30

Kiik: Virus spreading in hospitals and among medical staff greatest risk

13:13

Tänak in third place going into Rally Mexico day two

12:47

Tallink halts Tallinn-Stockholm return cruise ticket sales

12:24

Kallas: Reform Party ready to work closely with government

12:01

Additional border controls are focused on larger virus outbreaks

11:46

Family doctor dispels coronavirus social media myths

11:21

Native Language Day e-dictation exercise postponed

10:54

Reps: We need effective online classroom simulation as schools close

10:29

Island ferries allowing passengers to stay in cars during journeys

10:16

Bank of Estonia chief: We back up commercial banks

10:04

Social affairs minister: 41 confirmed coronavirus cases in Estonia Updated

09:57

Banks prepared to give grace period to borrowers facing coronavirus effects

09:42

Estonian embassies join E-notar distant authentication pilot project

09:16

Statistics Estonia suspending interviewers' home visits

08:46

Volunteer food bank postpones April food drive after coronavirus spread

08:23

Prime minister: Government calls on nation to unite in emergency situation

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: