Justice chancellor declines compensation equaling six months' salary

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise.
Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise, who was re-elected for a second term last December, has opted to waive compensation equal to six months of her salary in connection with the ending of her current term as chancellor on March 31.

Following her nomination by the president in November, Madise was re-elected to a second, seven-year term on December 15 in a 63-18 vote with one abstention.

"In light of this, I am waiving the right provided for in § 14, paragraph 6 of the Chancellor of Justice Act to receive compensation in an amount equal to the salary rate for six months for my term ending on March 31," Madise told the Ministry of Finance. "I hope to be sworn in and take office for my new term on April 4, due to which I don't consider accepting this compensation in this situation to be just. Paragraph 6 of § 14 of the Chancellor of Justice Act is not a requisite norm, due to which it allows me to decline this compensation."

The justice chancellor's current monthly salary is €5,753, meaning that compensation equaling six months' pay would total €34,518.

On April 1, the justice chancellor's salary, which is indexed alongside the salaries of other higher state servants by law, is set to increase to €6,207.

In the cover letter accompanying his proposal to re-elect Madise to a second term last November, President Alar Karis noted that Madise, who had held the office of justice chancellor with dignity over the past seven years, is a jurist with a strong academic background and considerable public administration experience.

Her previous experience includes in legislation at the Ministry of Justice and on the Constitutional Committee of the Riigikogu. Madise has also served as auditor general of the National Audit Office and as legal adviser to the president.

